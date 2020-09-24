e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / K-pop band BTS delivers 'message of hope' at 75th UN General Assembly

K-pop band BTS delivers ‘message of hope’ at 75th UN General Assembly

“Let us reimagine our world,” said BTS leader RM. “It might feel like it’s always night and we’ll always be alone, but the night is always darkest before the first light of dawn.”

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New York
FILE PHOTO: Band BTS performs during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made available on August 30, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Band BTS performs during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made available on August 30, 2020. (VIA REUTERS)
         

South Korean K-pop band BTS delivered a “message of hope” in a pre-recorded video posted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday as part of the 75th U.N. General Assembly. In the video, the band members shared their own struggles with coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in English and Korean, and encouraged fans to stay positive. “Let us reimagine our world,” said BTS leader RM. “It might feel like it’s always night and we’ll always be alone, but the night is always darkest before the first light of dawn.”

“If our voices can give strength to people, then that’s what we want and that’s what we’ll keep on doing,” band member Jungkook said in his native language. BTS recently became the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart after their first English-language song, “Dynamite,” logged nearly 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, the biggest digital sales week for any artist in nearly three years.

UNICEF oversees humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

