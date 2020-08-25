e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Kayaker reunites author with message in a bottle from 1985

Kayaker reunites author with message in a bottle from 1985

A kayaker who discovered a message in a bottle floating in a Delaware river was able to reunite the letter with the woman who wrote it 35 years ago.

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:44 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Milton
Representational Image
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

A kayaker who discovered a message in a bottle floating in a Delaware river was able to reunite the letter with the woman who wrote it 35 years ago.

Brad Wachsmuth thought the bottle bobbing in the water about 3 kilometers offshore of the Broadkill River was a piece of trash when he spotted it August 8, just a few days after Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the area, WBOC-TV reported.

“As we usually do as kayakers, we try to pick up trash out of the water when we can,” he told the station this week.

But Wachsmuth’s friend noticed there was something inside, and the two fished out the letter written by Cathi Riddle and her cousin, Stacey Wells, dated 35 years ago — August 1, 1985. It described their family pets and asked potential future readers if they had any of their own, among other childhood musings.

Wachsmuth brought the letter to the Milton Historical Society and a curator reached out to family and put the two in touch, the news outlet said.

Riddle still lived just miles away in Milton, and Wachsmuth was able to return the letter to her Thursday. He said he was surprised it ended up in the same waters after decades of storms and tides, but Riddle suggested that maybe, it was fate.

“My cousin and I were staying at the beach and we decided to write the letter and send it out and see how far it went,” Riddle told the station. “It didn’t travel very far, but perhaps it travelled the world and came back.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
‘Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist’: Experts
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
Govt makes FASTag mandatory to avail discounts at highway tolls
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In