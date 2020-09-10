e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Liparis Pygmaea: Rare orchid found for first time in Uttarakhand in western Himalayas

Liparis Pygmaea: Rare orchid found for first time in Uttarakhand in western Himalayas

The flower was spotted by a team of the research wing of the Uttarakhand forest department at an altitude of 3,800 metres during a trek to Saptakund in Chamoli district in June this year.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Dehradun
Representational image of an orchid
Representational image of an orchid(Unsplash)
         

Liparis Pygmaea, a rare variety of orchid, has been found for the first time in the western Himalayan region in Uttarakhand. The flower was spotted by a team of the research wing of the Uttarakhand forest department at an altitude of 3,800 metres during a trek to Saptakund in Chamoli district in June this year, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) Sanjiv Chaturvedi told PTI. Samples sent by the forest department to Botanical Survey of India were confirmed as Liparis Pygmaea and the Pune-based body preserved them in its herbarium, Chaturvedi said.

The discovery made by a two-member team consisting of Range Officer Harish Negi and JRF Manoj Singh has been recognised by French scientific research journal ‘Richardiana’, which published a paper on the discovery. Liparis Pygmaea is a small terrestrial orchid with beautiful flowers springing on it in the  month of June-July. As it has been found for the first time in the western Himalayas, botanists consider it a very significant discovery, the official said adding it widens the range of distribution of the species in the Himalayas.

Terming it a very important development in the study of rare orchid species whose distribution is restricted to the alpine zone of the Himlayas, Chaturvedi said appropriate measures should be taken to preserve the species which appears in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) red list. Apart from one location in Uttarakhand the species has been found in the past at three locations in Sikkim and at one in West Bengal in India. It has also been sighted at one location each in Nepal and China, the paper published in the French journal said. 

tags
top news
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri
‘Ayodhya, Chitrakoot airports to spur religious tourism’: Yogi tells Puri
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In