Liven up your home for a soothing stay amid the pandemic

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:51 IST

A nicely done interior brings a lot of positivity in you. And during these trying times when things become a little too stressful while working from home, you can seek solace in your nest and be at peace. Let your house catch every one’s fancy and be an instant charmer not just for you but also for the visitors. Through a minimalistic and functional approach with the right mix of prints and hues you can brighten up your home.

“A well-lit house, with lots of cheery colours can be instant mood-lifter. Add a splash of colours to your furnishing while using bright rugs and bright cushions in your living room to create a visual variety. Place a bright lamp on your desk. It makes a lot of difference to your room setup. Also, make sure you add some small plants to freshen up the surrounding,” says interior designer Jatin Kapoor.

Another important thing that adds more calmness and serenity to your interior is the use of fragrant candles and diffusers. “Freshen up your room with aromatherapy essential oils which have a calming effect. They soothe you and reduce the feelings of anxiety that can seep in during these times. Scent your home with a fragrance like lavender or eucalyptus to make the surrounding smell sublime,” suggest interior designer Vani Behl.

Also with home becoming the new workspace, it is important to spruce up your work station with a hint of greenery and scented candles while placing your laptop or notepad around. “ Avoid clutter. Your brain will be more proactive as you attend office calls and you will have a productive day,” says interior designer Vineet Garg.

For your bedroom opt for a calming palette like pastel hues in lime, aqua or mauve and get a little experimental with matching shades of printed wallpaper which has exotic floral prints like that of peonies, lotus and bird motifs. Tone on tone bed linen and accent minimally to complete the look.

Add a refreshing touch to your workstation with candles and lights. Also, keep the area spic and span.

Opt for lightweight, printed curtains in cotton or linen for an easy-breezy effect. Bright floral upholstery works like magic.

If you are using smaller pieces of painting, place them together in such an alignment that they look in one shape. Place an arty table underneath and keep a flower vase to a corner with fresh flowers to complete the look.