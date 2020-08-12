Model, designer Simar Dugal no more

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:33 IST

Model-turned-designer Simar Dugal, 52, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, after a battle with cancer. Tributes poured in from her friends in the fashion and film industry.

Designer Rina Dhaka remembers her as an elegant and compassionate person: “Simar was brave ...elegant and fought on with a smile bravely till her last breath. In loving memory of my beautiful friend. It’s not like I did not know this could happen any day but nothing really prepares you. Simar, every picture of yours I see, I’m flooded with memories. I remember long back we were doing a show of mine in London, and as we left the hotel to walk to Bond Street, you opened your hair, wore a red lipstick and voila, everyone was checking you out. Simar was brave, elegant and fought on with a smile bravely till her last breath. Her voice is still in my head. She epitomized complete compassion and love like no one else. I pray for her family, her son Arjan, Rajit, Radhika, her beautiful mother in their time of this loss. She has really shown a way of how to defeat death with love. ”

Photographer and artist Samar Jodha recalls: “In my last life one did fashion photography, which included working with some inspiring designers like Ritu Kumar, Rohit Khosla among few others. This also meant shooting brilliant individuals like Shyamoli Verma, Mehr Jesia, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai and so many other beauties ... But most amazing person I worked in this line of fashion was Simar Dugal. What was so special about Simar? As I recall she was beyond her beauty, her interest in fashion was so much about fabric, the textiles, jewellery and the historical perspective of weaver communities. Basically these shoots were a learning curve for her and her great interest in the creative process. One day we all retired from that business, she started her own label.. and rest is history. But what remained was a great friendship with this spiritual soul. So here is ‘3 Cheers’ to knowing each other for over two dozen years.”

Calling Dugal ‘special’, designer Ritu Kumar wrote: “With a heavy heart today we got the news that Simar Duggal is no more. She passed away last night at 2.30 at her mother Rita Sawhneys home , at a very young age of 52 years. She was special to me... We all travelled all over the world and she was particularly interested in history and content. On the ramp, she brought to the table a grace, attitude and intelligence, as well as beauty which was all her own and rare in the world of fashion. Her body language told a story which conveyed much more than the clothes she wore. She was highly intelligent, a wonderful human being and a friend as we shared a love for textiles. She fought a very difficult battle, for several years now, with cancer, and survived the years she lived ,with a brave face which was exemplary. For me her passing away seems as if an era of fashion in India has also gone, perhaps not ever to come back again in quite the same way.I have also lost a friend and a muse. She will be truly missed. My deepest condolences to her family, who have been pillars of strength through her tough journey to the end.”

Actor Malaika Arora wrote: “My eyes well up n I can’t stop the tears .... my beautiful friend, my angel, my strongest, my most compassionate sim ... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend.”

To an outsider in the fashion world as a compere there was always your reassuring smile and sweetness. One of the people who made me feel comfortable in my highly unfashionable clothes in my early RJ days. Always warm, always positive. RIP#SimarDugal https://t.co/IEwff204rQ — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) August 12, 2020

Actor Roshan Abbas wrote: “To an outsider in the fashion world as a compere there was always your reassuring smile and sweetness. One of the people who made me feel comfortable in my highly unfashionable clothes in my early RJ days. Always warm, always positive. RIP#SimarDugal.”

Designer Vikram Phadnis posted on his Instagram and wrote, “May the Angels sing to you heaven.”

Model Sonalika Sahay wrote: “Life is so fragile. Rest in peace #simardugal You will be missed.”

Model Dipannita Sharma wrote: “Sim Sim ...my most beautiful. You looked after me when i was a newbie. Your advise on everything, i held so close to my heart. I couldn’t even see you before you said goodbye to this world. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who looked so ethereally stunning & had a heart to match. R.I.P #SimarDugal . Thank you for touching me with your magic. You are & always will be my beautiful guardian angel. I will always love you. So much. In our hearts forever & ever. My deepest condolences to the family, especially to her son.”

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more