Move over foccacia bread, cloud bread is the new viral food trend

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:28 IST

Quarantine gave rise to several viral food trends on social media with people experimenting and sharing their version of it on various platforms. Be it the beautiful foccacia bread or rich and creamy Dalgona coffee, netizens went gaga over these food trends. And just when we thought that we are out of the quarantine hangover, there is another food trend which is grabbing eyeballs on social media called the ‘cloud bread’. The fluffy bread is visually arresting to say the least and definitely tempts you to devour one.

It can be made with ingredients which are easily available and doesn’t consume much of your time. All you need are eggs white, sugar, corn flour and food colours to make it more interesting. We share simple steps to make these fluffy cloud breads at home.

Method

1. Whip the egg whites in a grease free bowl until it turns frothy.

2. Add sugar while whipping and stop whipping it only when you see the foam coming.

3. Add cornstarch and mix it well till there are no lumps. The density should be thick.

4. Repeat the process with three different food colour.

5. Place it on a parchment paper and bake it.