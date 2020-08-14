e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Obesity with BMI more than 30 is independent risk factor for Covid-19: Study

Obesity with BMI more than 30 is independent risk factor for Covid-19: Study

COVID-19 has been especially leading to complications in patients with obesity (or overweight) and Body Mass Index (BMI) more than 30, a preliminary result of a study at Sir Gangaram Hospital observed.

Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New Delhi
Representational Image(Unsplash)
         

COVID-19 has been especially leading to complications in patients with obesity (or overweight) and Body Mass Index (BMI) more than 30, a preliminary result of a study at Sir Gangaram Hospital observed.

In the ongoing study, data of 1,000 patients infected with the virus have been collated over a period of four months. The data reveals that obesity has come out as an independent risk factor in COVID-19 cases.

Sir Gangaram Hospital’s Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and the Department of Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease are jointly conducting the study.

It shows that almost half of the patients below the age group of 50 years requiring ICU care are obese. Patients with a BMI of more than 30 are at higher risk of getting complications in coronavirus infection.

Dr Vivek Bindal, Vice Chairman, Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Sir Gangaram hospital told ANI, “It has been our observation over the past four months or so that obesity has been seen to be an independent risk factor for severe COVID-19 infection, even if the patient does not have any other disease. Individuals with uncontrolled diabetes and high body weight have been especially at risk of respiratory complications leading to more morbidity and mortality.”

“We are trying to include more than 2,000 patients in the study but there are lots of parameters involved in it so to get the exact figure it will take some time,” added Dr Bindal.

Dr Atul Gogia, Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease specialist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital informed ANI, “The obese already have a ventilation mismatch and some component of sleep apnea leading to severe disease. It also makes awake prone ventilation more difficult in them and thereby making things difficult for such patients.”

Data that are being collated for the study consist of the severity of COVID infection, BMI, weight, height, age, sex, co-morbid condition and the total duration of hospital stay.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

