May 08, 2020
Home / More Lifestyle / Rabindranath Tagore’s 159th birth anniversary to be a low-key affair during coronavirus lockdown in Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore’s 159th birth anniversary to be a low-key affair during coronavirus lockdown in Bengal

Amid the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, the West Bengal government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Friday in a less colourful manner, a senior government official said.

May 08, 2020
Press Trust of India - Posted by Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India - Posted by Alfea Jamal
Kolkata
Amid the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, the West Bengal government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Friday in a less colourful manner, a senior government official said.
Amid the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, the West Bengal government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Friday in a less colourful manner, a senior government official said.(Wikipedia)
         

Amid the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19, the West Bengal government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Friday in a less colourful manner, a senior government official said.

“Rabindra Jayanti will be observed by the state government at 4 PM on May 8 at Cathedral Road in the southern part of the city. The honourable chief minister will remain present at the programme,” he said on Wednesday.

“There will be no big celebrations like other years as no gatherings will be allowed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The chief minister will only garland the statue of Tagore. There will be no stage and no singing programme,” he said.

Only accredited representatives of the media may cover the programme, the official added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

