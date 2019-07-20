Shashi Tharoor’s Word of the Week: Kakistocracy

KAKISTOCRACY, noun: a form of government in which the least qualified or most unprincipled individuals are in power.

USAGE: Sometimes, in recent years, it has seemed that the world’s largest democracy has in many ways degenerated into a kakistocracy.

Derived from the ancient Greek — the speakers of which were pioneers of democratic practice and knew a thing or two about good governance, or the lack thereof — a kakistocracy is a government by the worst elements in society. The word comes from the Greek ‘kakistos’, which is the superlative form of the word ‘kakos’, meaning ‘bad’; kakistos means ‘as bad as it can possibly get’.

American columnists have lately resurrected the word kakistocracy to discuss the rule of President Donald Trump, whose manner, policies and tweets seem to evoke fear and loathing in equal measure amongst large numbers of the US chatterati. It hasn’t been used much in India, despite us seeing in high places people who declare they want to replace statues of Mahatma Gandhi with likenesses of Godse, destroy the entire Muslim community, or send critics to Pakistan, preferably attached to the wrong end of a bomb. Maybe it’s time we too dusted off the term.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 19:10 IST