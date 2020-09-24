Swaddle your baby in comfort with these cute, stylish and soft baby wrappers

more-lifestyle

Parenting is easily one of the toughest jobs in the world, and when it comes to newborns it is even harder. From holding the baby right to ensuring absolute comfort, there is so much that has to be taken care of, and one of the first things that parents are told other than cleaning up and feeding their baby, is to always swaddle them in a comfortable, easy on the skin wrapper so that they don’t flop around. Swaddling helps babies feel safe and always keeps them warm. Given the variety of choices we are exposed to and with so many offerings, one may get confused about what is best for their little one. Here is our list of some of the best baby-wrapping cloths and fabrics for you to swaddle your little munchkin with.

1. Mee Mee’s Cocoon Baby Wrapper is made of soft and durable material. This product is designed with a hood to offer a head-to-toe comfort to the baby. It is manufactured using premium-quality fabric to keep the baby comfortable and warm. It comes in an easy-to-wrap design and is capable of machine washing with warm water and mild detergent. This wrapper blanket has a high absorbency capability to keep the baby clean and dry.

2.Another great option to consider for the baby wrapper is this Hooded Wrapper Cum Sleeping Bag by Brandonn Store. The soft flannel material feels fluffy and keeps your tiny tot snug and cosy. The fabric does not cause any irritation to baby’s delicate skin. You can wash it after several uses for hygieneic purposes. It is suitable for babies of zero to six months in age.

3. My NewBorn’s Hooded Baby Wrapper set includes two blankets, one made of fleece and the other of velvet (with velcro). Each of the blankets is available in sky-blue colour and has cartoon patchwork design. The fabrics used for manufacturing these blankets are breathable and do not irritate the baby’s sensitive skin. Also, the fabric does not have any unpleasant odour. Suitable for zero to three- month-old babies, these blankets are washable and very easy to maintain. The texture and softness of these products remain consistent even after several washes.

4. The all-in-1 Hooded Baby Wrapper from Brandonn Store is washable, foldable and portable. It is made of flannel and is available in blue colour and is quite affordable.

This baby wrapper has a unique dog-faced design and ears. The extra fleece on the inner side adds to the comfort level of your little one, but is still light-weight enough to be carried around.

