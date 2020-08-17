Take boredom out of your work desk

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:49 IST

One needs to have a dedicated space that’s inspiring, well lit and decluttered, to maintain a healthy sense of connection with the surroundings. With a few changes, you can take boredom out and make your home desks more inspiring. Here’s what experts suggest.

A well-lit space: Placing a small lamp or fairy lights, which now come in different colours and shapes, adds a touch of fantasy to the desk.

Personalised corner: Throw in some chic accessories such as a pinboard with your daily/weekly agenda, tea coasters, cosy rugs and cushions, to create an interesting ambiance. You could write motivational quotes on post its or print them out and put them up, to keep the positivity flowing. You can also put up pictures from your travel or special occasions on the wall overlooking your desk

A touch of greenery: A mix of modern aesthetic planters and recycled household items such as old ceramics and glass jars can be upcycled to create a lively, green space. A single huge corner planter with fresh flower vases, smaller succulents and bonsai plants make the space look fresh, calm and dreamy.

Balancing colour tones: Deep tones like blue and green, highlighted with tonal colours like teal, rust and terracotta, or muted shades like pink, green and lilac, create a chic and suave ambiance. Nature-inspired motifs and vivid colours like mauve, purple, etc in tiles, wallpapers and accessories make for a vibrant space.

With inputs from interior designer Punam Kalra and decor expert Varija Baja