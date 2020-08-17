e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Take boredom out of your work desk

Take boredom out of your work desk

Experts list tips on how you can make your work desk at home inspirational and fun.

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:49 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Add fairy lights to brighten up your home desk
Add fairy lights to brighten up your home desk(Shutterstock)
         

One needs to have a dedicated space that’s inspiring, well lit and decluttered, to maintain a healthy sense of connection with the surroundings. With a few changes, you can take boredom out and make your home desks more inspiring. Here’s what experts suggest.
A well-lit space: Placing a small lamp or fairy lights, which now come in different colours and shapes, adds a touch of fantasy to the desk.
Personalised corner: Throw in some chic accessories such as a pinboard with your daily/weekly agenda, tea coasters, cosy rugs and cushions, to create an interesting ambiance. You could write motivational quotes on post its or print them out and put them up, to keep the positivity flowing. You can also put up pictures from your travel or special occasions on the wall overlooking your desk
A touch of greenery: A mix of modern aesthetic planters and recycled household items such as old ceramics and glass jars can be upcycled to create a lively, green space. A single huge corner planter with fresh flower vases, smaller succulents and bonsai plants make the space look fresh, calm and dreamy.
Balancing colour tones: Deep tones like blue and green, highlighted with tonal colours like teal, rust and terracotta, or muted shades like pink, green and lilac, create a chic and suave ambiance. Nature-inspired motifs and vivid colours like mauve, purple, etc in tiles, wallpapers and accessories make for a vibrant space.

With inputs from interior designer Punam Kalra and decor expert Varija Baja

Facts
  • 1. If you are bored of the colour of the desk, take a part paper or pastel paper or wrapping paper and stick it over the desk.
  • 2. Use old gift boxes or wedding boxes as storage. Wrap them up with printed and colourful paper to make them fun. This will add colour to your table.
  • 3. Pictures from your travel or important occasions are the best options to see and feel inspired by. Hang them on the wall overlooking your desk so that they bring a smile on your face every time you look at them.
  • 4. Make a mood board, this is the best option to add colour, glamour and a personal touch to the work desk. This will keep you inspired.
  • 5. Also write motivational quotes on post its or print them out and put them up, to keep you synergised to your positive frame of mind.
top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In