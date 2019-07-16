These 5 items are your must-have travel companions

2019 is half-over and we’re about 6 months away from a brand-new year. But what about the holidays and the travel plans for the remainder of the year? Thinking where to head out and what preparations you need for a fuss-free holiday? From a cool bag, to sorting your music needs, to making sure you enjoy every bit of your time out of town, we’ve got you sorted this Amazon Prime Day, that is on until midnight.

Laptop Backpack by F Gear

Dubbed as the ‘cool’, ‘mature’ bag by Amazon on their social media handles, this is a must-add to your travel list. Available at almost 65% off in the Prime day sale, the bag is black in colour and ideal for carrying a laptop. With two spacious compartments, the bag is great for a long weekend getaway.

B071XJ6XV5

Bluetooth speaker by Bose

What’s a road trip without good music? Just connect your phone to the speaker and listen to music of your choice while you’re on-the-go. The speaker is available at a great discount for the sale period and is a device that’ll give you the company you need.

B072B8Y8R5

Windcheater

Out exploring in the monsoons and got no protection against the weather? Get this windcheater this season and make the most of it whatever your location. It’s hot pink shade adds colour to a gloomy, rainy day and makes sure you enjoy the rains without the fear of falling ill.

B07DDJ4LYV

Wiper for sunglasses/spectacles

Prevent dust or grime from settling on your sunglasses or spectacles by keeping this effective wiper in your travel kit at all times. No foggy vision is guaranteed this season while you gain on experiences in the outdoors.

B07NJR4X1Y

Snacks aka Chakhna

No trip is complete without snacks and meals. From dry fruits to namkeen to chips and more, there’s plenty options to choose from before you set out. Stay prepared, and don’t stay hungry.

B0759RX62G

The latest deals are part of Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day sale. Amazon is offering 10% instant discount to HDFC Bank Debit, Credit and EMI payments. The sale is available for Prime members. Amazon offers Prime membership at a monthly subscription of Rs 129 and Rs 999 per year.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:41 IST