Tippy-tippy-tap, which colour is your zone?

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:18 IST

As the lockdown scored a hat-trick on Friday, it wasn’t a fri-yay feeling for many. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 but also revealed a few relaxations under the broadly classified Red, Orange and Green zones based on the risk factors. As soon as the news broke about the relaxations including opening of liquor stores and paan shops, it lead to a confusion among the public to figure out which zone.

A resident of central Delhi and an entrepreneur, Archit Juneja says, “The news came in as a big sigh of relief only till I realised the entire Delhi was in red zone. It is so disheartening!” To this, Anurag Verma, who works at a consulting firm in Gurugram and is currently at his home town in Kanpur, jokingly adds, “Even if Kanpur were to be in green zone, my house is a complete red zone when it comes alcohol due to the restrictions!”

This also sparked a hilarious, meme-tastic fest among the netizens. While one twitter wrote, “Green, Red, Orange ke saath ek Brown Zone bhi declare kar dete jahan Alcohol dikhya jaata, lekin peene nahi dia jaata”, another tweeted, “Green zone kitne hai bhai?” Here are some hilarious memes:

If you are a liquor store owner, simple way to figure out if you can open your shop or not. Just solve the below equation pic.twitter.com/L0BcWZlOSC — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 1, 2020

Govt: Liquor now available in green zone



People searching their zone : #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/7YbKdHgNUc — Humor Being ☁️ (@followTheGupta) May 1, 2020

Green, Red, Orange ke saath ek Brown Zone bhi declare kar dete jahan Alcohol dikhya jaata, lekin peene nahi dia jaata. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) May 1, 2020

A typical week, when liquor shops are closed... pic.twitter.com/gRXALBi4uT — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 1, 2020

Green and Orange Zone people to the Red zone people commenting about liquor shops opening#Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/EGk17P6GzR — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirRavindra) May 1, 2020

Lock down 3.0 & liquor and paan shop allowed in green zone cities.

People of red zone be like :#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/lToPyS51E5 — Thanos (@mohit1300) May 1, 2020

Liquor shops can be open in green zones and in non-containment areas in orange & red zones. Trying to find out my exact zone. pic.twitter.com/4GTq93oKbT — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 1, 2020

MHA: In #Lockdown3 liquor shop can be opened ,shop shall ensure only 5 person should be present at one time.



6th person : pic.twitter.com/DbNZmfsjJV — Saurabh R!! (@saurabhretw) May 1, 2020

