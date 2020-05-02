e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Tippy-tippy-tap, which colour is your zone?

Tippy-tippy-tap, which colour is your zone?

Netizens churned out meme-tastic memes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the extension of lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 4.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 02, 2020 16:18 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The news of relaxation in a few zones triggered a meme-fest on social media
The news of relaxation in a few zones triggered a meme-fest on social media
         

As the lockdown scored a hat-trick on Friday, it wasn’t a fri-yay feeling for many. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 but also revealed a few relaxations under the broadly classified Red, Orange and Green zones based on the risk factors. As soon as the news broke about the relaxations including opening of liquor stores and paan shops, it lead to a confusion among the public to figure out which zone.

A resident of central Delhi and an entrepreneur, Archit Juneja says, “The news came in as a big sigh of relief only till I realised the entire Delhi was in red zone. It is so disheartening!” To this, Anurag Verma, who works at a consulting firm in Gurugram and is currently at his home town in Kanpur, jokingly adds, “Even if Kanpur were to be in green zone, my house is a complete red zone when it comes alcohol due to the restrictions!”

This also sparked a hilarious, meme-tastic fest among the netizens. While one twitter wrote, “Green, Red, Orange ke saath ek Brown Zone bhi declare kar dete jahan Alcohol dikhya jaata, lekin peene nahi dia jaata”, another tweeted, “Green zone kitne hai bhai?” Here are some hilarious memes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle