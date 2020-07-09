Try this quirky dish with your leftover rice
Chef Nishant Choubey gives a twist to this classic favourite which can be easily made at homemore-lifestyle Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:29 IST
Often we have leftover food items at home on a daily basis. From rotis and chapatis to rice, we are often faced with this situation when we have to eat the same thing again tomorrow. Usually, people misjudge the quantity of rice that needs to be cooked for lunch or dinner, and then, there is a confusion on what to do with the leftover rice the next day. However, Chef Nishant Choubey suggests a quirky twist with some leftover rice that can be made easily at home.
Achari Rajma Ki Khichdi with homemade Wadi by Chef Nishant Choubey
Ingredients:
Left over boiled rice - 500gm
Ginger-garlic paste – 50gm
Green chili – 10 no
Green cardamom – 10gm
Cloves – a few
Bay leaf – a few
Ghee – 50gm
Turmeric powder – a bit
Salt to taste
Red chili pickle –50gms
Milk – 100ml
Boiled rajma – 200gm
Urad chilkhawali – 500gm
Urad (washed) – 1 kg
Hing – 1 bit
Black pepper – to season
Saunf – 10gm
Baking powder – 10gm
Makhani gravy – 800gm
Red chili powder – a bit
Method:
Wash the dal in cold water and soak in cold water for 24 hrs.
Grind them coarsely in the grinder or blender.
Add black pepper, saunf, hing, salt and baking powder.
Set in a tray and steam them for 30 minutes.
Cut it into rounds with the help of a cutter.
Take a pan and add refined oil or desi ghee.
Temper with bay leaf, clove, and cardamom.
Add ginger garlic paste, turmeric and salt.
Add boiled rice, boiled rajma, milk and water.
Add red chili pickle. Khichdi is ready.
Fry the wadi in hot oil till it becomes crisp.
Add the wadi in Makhani gravy which is tempered with hing, green chili, chopped ginger and red chili powder.
Keep itwarm.
Plate the khichdi with wadi .
Garnish with corriander
