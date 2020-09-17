Two restaurant style recipes that you can make at home

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:25 IST

This pandemic and the resultant lockdown has turned most of us into home chefs mostly due to sheer need. As they say, necessity is the mother of invention. But if you are tired of making the same old dal chawal at home everyday, here are two exotic 5 star recipes that you can try at home, and give your tastebuds a reason to get excited.

Orange & Beetroot tartlets with almond fig crust, by Chef Nicholas, Executive Pastry Chef, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune

INGREDIENTS:

For crust:

Almond 75gm

Figs 160gm

For Cream:

Cashewnut 150gm

Chopped Beetroot 40gm

Coconut Sugar 25gm

Lemon Juice 1no

Orange Peeled & Chopped 1no

METHOD:

For crust:

· Soak the Figs in Warm water for 30minutes, until soft (if figs are soft & mists do not soak the figs in water)

· Drain out all the water, dry the figs on a paper towel.

· Pure the figs to make a thick paste, do not add any water to the mixture.

· Roast the almonds and crush it to fine bits in the mixer.

· Add the chopped almonds to the fig paste.

· Use this paste to line the tart ring. Make sure the tart has a removable base.

· Once the tart is lined let it rest in the fridge.

For Cream:

· Soak the cashew for 30 minutes. Once done drain and make a paste in a mixer.

· Peel and chop the beetroot, add it to the mixer containing beetroot.

· Add the coconut sugar, lemon juice & orange.

· Blend the mixture together to make a fine smooth paste.

· Remove the mixture and fill the lined tart mold.

· Reserve some of the mixture of piping on top as per your liking.

Garnish the tart as creatively as possible to relish the orange and beetroot flavors.

Single origin Karnataka chocolate with Himalayan salt with Mahabaleshwar strawberry sorbet, by Chef Yogendra Adep, Executive Sous Chef, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

Single origin Karnataka chocolate with Himalayan salt with Mahabaleshwar strawberry sorbet, by Chef Yogendra Adep, Executive Sous Chef, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

INGREDIENTS:

Dark Chocolate- 300gm (70%)

Milk Chocolate- 150gm

Heavy Cream- 1 ltr

Milk- 300ml

Himalayan Pink Salt- 8gm

Wild Honey- 100gm

Vanilla pod- 1no

FOR SPRAY

Compound white chocolate – 200gm

Cocoa Butter – 200gm

Charcoal powder

METHOD:

1- Measure milk chocolate and dark chocolate in a clean bowl.

2- Measure Heavy cream, milk, sea salt, Honey, vanilla pod in a heavy bottom pan, heat it until rolling boil.

3- Strain the liquid in the bowl of chocolate, and mix it with the help of hand blender.

4- Remove all the bubbles, strain the chocolate and cream mix.

5- Fill the mix in the mold.

6- Freeze it overnight.

For spray-

1- Chop cocoa butter and melt in a heavy bottom pan.

2- Chop white butter and keep in a clean bowl.

3- Pour the warm melted cocoa butter over the white chocolate and mix it

4- Add activated coco powder to attain desired color.

5- Remove it from mold and spray with coco butter spray.

6- Rest it in refrigerator for 2 hours before service.