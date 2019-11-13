World Diabetes Day 2019: These celebs inspire by living a healthy life despite being diabetic. Read on

more-lifestyle

When we think of celebs, we think of their perfect life which is ,well, almost perfect, in many ways. They are scrutinised for everything they do, be it their appearance, their work, their private lives and everything from the way they talk to the way they walk.

The liner cannot be smudged. The accessories have to match with the outfit. They are considered to be the fittest people on the planet. Their holiday locations are to aspire for. They can afford whatever they desire.

But, have you ever imagined any of your favourite celebs to be living with an ailment? It is a thought which hardly crosses our mind. But, when you will read about these celebs, who despite being diagnosed with diabetes are living their lives to the fullest, you will be surprised.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for her fashion sense, her bold statements and of course, her films. The actor always dresses on point. But Sonam, not many know, has Type I Diabetes. The actor was diagnosed with the ailment at the age of 17.

While we can’t even begin to imagine how hectic and stressful it must be to strike a balance between her career and her health, it’s commendable how The Zoya Factor Star always looks so energetic and radiant.

Nick Jonas

Pop Singer Nick Jonas who has been ruling our hearts from our teenage was diagnosed with Diabetes Type I at the age of 13. He started a foundation named ‘Beyond Type I’ to spread more awareness about the ailment.

Nick in an Instagram post last year revealed how he felt about the ailment. He wrote, “I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all!”

TYPE I Diabetes: This condition generally develops in childhood. It is an autoimmune condition where the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

Salma Hayek

Oscar nominee and actor Salma Hayek was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while she was pregnant with her child. Reportedly Hayek didn’t realize that she had diabetes at first. She thought the symptoms were from her pregnancy and not diabetes.

On what precautions she would’ve taken had she known that she had diabetes she said, “If I had it to do over again, I wouldn’t eat so much fruit at the beginning. I didn’t know that eating fruit that is high in sugar is not recommended when you have gestational diabetes.”

Gestational Diabetes: In this condition, high blood sugar or glucose develops during pregnancy and usually disappears after giving birth. It can happen at any stage of pregnancy but is more common in the second or third trimester.

