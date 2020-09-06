1.47 lakh junior college seats up for grabs in Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR after Round 1 of admissions

mumbai

As the first general admission round for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) ended on Friday, more than 1.47 lakh seats remained vacant in institutes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

While a total of over 2 lakh seats are up for grabs in MMR for online admissions this year, in the first round, only 53,383 students confirmed their admissions. Those who are yet to confirm their admissions will now be eligible for the coming admission rounds.

However, more than 7,000 students who have failed to confirm admissions in the college of their first preference, despite being allotted a seat they will not be able to participate in the regular admission rounds, as per the rules laid down by the education department.

Meanwhile, after Round 1, the most number of seats were taken for the commerce stream, followed by science, arts and vocational education.

Despite a large number of seats remaining vacant, prominent colleges said that most of their seats have been filled in the first round itself.

“We have completed majority admissions in the first round. There will be few seats left for the coming rounds,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal at VG Vaze College.

A principal from a south Mumbai college said, “Cut-offs for the second and the third list are not likely to go down as there are too many high scorers this year. At least in prominent colleges, there might be only a marginal dip in the next lists,” said the principal.

As per the data shared by the education department, over 25,000 students have already confirmed their admissions under the minority, management, in-house and other quotas.

The second regular admission round began on Saturday and the second merit list will be declared on September 10.

Students who wish to exit from the admission procedure and apply for diploma programmes or other courses can withdraw their admissions from the portal. Those who wish to secure a seat can click on the ‘proceed to admission’ option on the portal.