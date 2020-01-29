1,763 deaths reported on CR, 928 on WR in ’19, reveals GRP data

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:24 IST

Figures released by the Government Railway Police (GRP) show at least seven people were killed daily while commuting on Mumbai’s suburban train network in 2019.

There has been a steady but marginal dip in the numbers of dead and injured reported since 2017.

In 2019, the number of deaths reported to the GRP in 2019 was 2,691 while 3,194 people were reportedly injured.

According to the GRP, 1,763 deaths were reported on Central Railway (CR) and 928 commuters were reported dead on Western Railway (WR).

Of the 2,691 dead, 533 died due to natural causes and 1,455 lost their lives while crossing tracks.

In 2019, the most deaths were reported from Kalyan (331) with Kurla (294) coming in second.

“In spite of closing down several illegal entry and exit points, we have observed that commuters have not completely stopped crossing railway tracks as a shortcut to get to platforms or the road,” said M Inamdar, senior police inspector with Kurla GRP.

Since 2017, when 3,014 deaths were reported on the suburban railway network, the number of casualties has fallen steadily but marginally, with 2,981 deaths reported in 2018. Of these, 522 people were due to natural causes.

In 2019, there was also a dip in the number of women who

lost their lives on railway premises.

With 308 women reported dead, this is lower than the 363 reported in 2018 and marginally higher than the 2017 figure (300).

Experts said the GRP’s statistics are not alarming because while train services and rakes have increased from from 12 to 15, the number of passengers using the suburban network has also gone up from 6.5 million in 2011 to 8 million in 2018.

“The Railways should put up fences between tracks connecting two platforms as well to bring down the number of track crossing and do more experiments like closed doors of local trains to minimize the problem of overcrowding and people falling off trains,” said railway activist Sameer Zaveri.