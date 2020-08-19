e-paper
1 dead, 1 injured after portion of Mumbai building collapses

1 dead, 1 injured after portion of Mumbai building collapses

mumbai Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:10 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

One person died and another was injured after a portion of a vacated, two-storey building in Bandra (West), collapsed on Monday. The incident took place around 8.30pm. Mumbai Fire brigade rescued two persons who were trapped in the debris. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to determine the legality of the structure. Debris was being cleared from the crash site at the time of going to print.

According to BMC’s disaster management cell, around 8.30pm on Monday, one wing of the ground-plus-two storey Bharti Building collapsed on the compound wall of the neighbouring, four-storeyed Hardik Villa. Bharti Building has been empty for more than 20 years, said locals. Emergency responders were immediately sent to the site of the level-3 collapse.

The deceased has been identified as Bruce D’Penha, 41, who was rescued and taken to Lilavati Hospital on Monday night. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. D’Penha had been visiting an electronic repair on the ground floor of Hardik Villa. Arjun Pandit, 22, has sustained a head injury and is being treated at Bhabha Hospital.

D’Penha had taken his laptop to be repaired at a shop on the ground floor of Hardik Villa. The proprietor of the shop Zeeshan Shaikh said D’Penha had been in the shop’s reception area. “He [D’Penha] had no chance to escape as it was a sudden crash. We were stuck inside the shop. The fire brigade and locals somehow managed to remove us,” Shaikh added.

Hardik Villa was vacated after it sustained damage to its compound wall and ground floor. Some cars parked in its compound were also damaged. Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of H (West) ward, said, “The debris is still being removed and we have allowed residents from Hardik Villa to go back to their homes for now. We will soon hold a meeting with building proposals department to get details of Bharti building. So far, we only know that it was a legal structure but thorough information can be only be given after inquiring the matter.”

According to civic officials, Bharti Building was constructed in 1992 and Hardik Villa was constructed in the early 1980s. Sadiq Rizvi, a resident of a nearby building, said, “This structure [Bharti Building] was standing vacant for the past 20 years and none of the authorities have taken notice. The structure had become dangerous and BMC should have demolished the building long ago. This collapse could have caused major damage and casualties.”

Meanwhile, state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the crash site on Tuesday. “This morning I visited the site of the crashed building and reviewed the ongoing relief work. I have suggested providing financial help from state government to the family of the deceased. Other injured person is getting treated in the hospital. Two persons were injured in the accident, one of whom died tragically,” Thackeray tweeted.

Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddique said, “I have requested a thorough inquiry into the matter. The demolition of this building, provided no one was staying in the building, should have taken place before such an untoward incident happened.”

