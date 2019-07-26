1 dead as 4 tremors rock Dahanu in 12 minutes

Four earthquakes rocked Dahanu within 12 minutes on Thursday, killing a 55-year-old man whose house came crashing down in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Tremors of 3.8, 3.6, 2.9 and 2.8 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt in Kasa, Dahanu and Talasari belt between 1.03am and 1.15am on Thursday. More than seven tremors have been experienced in the region from Wednesday evening.

Residents couldn’t move out of their houses as it was raining. “The thatched house collapsed on Rishya Meghwali, a resident of Vasavalpada in Dahanu, when he was sleeping. His wife suffered minor injuries,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief, Palghar Disaster Management.

“The earthquakes are being monitored by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), National Centre for Seismology in New Delhi, National Geophysical Research Institute of Hyderabad and other organisations.”

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 01:46 IST