10.87 crore household toilets constructed across rural India from 2015: Centre to HC

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 01:15 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Union government, in its reply to the Bombay high court (HC) regarding a petition that sought directions to include of sanitary napkins as an essential commodity, said that it has initiated various measures to ensure hygiene among all strata of the society, and under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), it constructed nearly 10.87 crore household toilets and 85,784 community toilets across rural India. Hence, Centre said, the claim of the petitioner law students that there was failure on the part of the Central government to implement the Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) schemes for the poor was not justified.

The affidavit filed by the department of drinking water and sanitation (DDWS) in reply to the issues raised in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Nikita Gore, a law student, through advocate Vinod Sangvikar, has said that the MHM grogramme was included in the SBM since 2015. The Central government scheme is implemented by states under the SBM (Grameen) programme which aims at making villages open-defecation free. Pursuant to this, the department had constructed nearly 10.87 crore household toilets and 85,784 community toilets across India.

The affidavit further states that the grouse of the petitioners that the MHM was not being implemented properly, was unfounded as the initiatives had been taken under the SBM (G) scheme to not only distribute sanitary napkins to women and girls, but a mechanism was also put in place to dispose of the napkins. In light of this, the affidavit filed by Magan Lal, under-secretary, ministry of Jal Shakti, department of drinking water and sanitation, has stated that along with toilets, the issue of MHM was also taken care of.

