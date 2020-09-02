100 groups in Maharashtra to hold protests to mark Gauri Lankesh’s 3rd death anniversary

mumbai

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:46 IST

A collective of more than 100 civil society groups and organisations from all 33 districts of Maharashtra will hold online and offline protests on September 5, which marks the third death anniversary of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

Lankesh, who published a weekly magazine, was shot thrice outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. In 2018, 26-year-old Parashuram Waghmore, allegedly confessed to the shooting, in which 16 people have so far been arrested by the special investigation team (SIT).

The ‘Aataa Uthaav Kelaa Naahi Tar’ protest is the Maharashtra chapter of the nationwide ‘If We Do Not Rise’ campaign aimed at reasserting people’s right to freedom of expression and safeguarding constitutional values. The national campaign aims to highlight a multitude of issues plaguing the country such as lack of transparency in the election in funding with electoral bonds, dilution of Right to Information Act and rising violence against religious minorities, women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transexual, queer/questioning, intersex, and allied (LGBTQIA) community. It also raises questions on the Citizenship Amendment Act that led to protests across the country.

In Maharashtra, organisations working for the improvement of working and living conditions of women, farmers, migrant labourers and members of the LGBTQIA community, will protest to highlight the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on marginalised groups. They will also raise issues about the poor healthcare system in the state as well as the rise in gender and caste-based atrocities during the lockdown.

“The lockdown has exposed that women are among the worst affected by the pandemic, especially those from the Dalit, Adivasi and nomadic tribes. Many have not even received food and ration,” said Vimal Thorat from the All India Dalit Adhikar Manch.

“If we do not rise now and question the policies of the establishment, the situation will only worsen. The issues we are raising about women, farmers, LGBTQIA members as well as unemployment are not in isolation but are connected,” said Smita Pansare, National Federation of Indian Women.

The last few years have witnessed a frontal attack on the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution – the right to dress, speak, write, eat and choose one’s religion– which has impacted women and the LGBTQIA communities disproportionately. Regressive laws by the Centre like the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act have adversely impacted the rights of Transgender persons. There are very few provisions in place to protect the safety and rights of the entire LGBTQIA community, said the collective.

As part of their protest, the collective will draft a charter of demands and submit the same to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Protests will include short videos on various social media platforms, e-posters, animation, memes, songs and performances on social media. Some will also take to streets to protest in small groups with social distancing norms in place.

“We urge everyone to come forward and participate in the protest. The youth must question the government on why students are arrested baselessly when they ask questions,” said Sharddha RR, youth activist, Lokayat.