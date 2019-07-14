12-yr-old drowns in pit dug for coastal road in Mumbai’s Worli

A 12-year-old boy fell into a water-filled pit in Worli and died on Friday evening. The death was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management department on Saturday.

Bablu Kumar Paswan drowned when he fell into a pit in Worli that was dug up as part of the construction for the coastal road project. A case of accidental death has been filed by the police.

On Friday evening, at around 5pm, Paswan and two of his friends went to a public toilet near a construction site in Worli. “The boy slipped and fell into the pit,” said Sukhlal Varpe, senior police inspector, Worli police station.

The pit was in the construction site for the coastal road project and had filled with rainwater, which led to Paswan’s drowning. His two friends tried to drag him out unsuccessfully. However, their efforts alerted passers-by and locals. “Locals rescued him and took him to BYL Nair Hospital where he was declared dead,” said an official from the disaster management team, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The death was reported to the BMC’s disaster management team only on Saturday. A BMC official said Paswan lived in Madraswadi slum, which adjoins the construction site. Paswan’s father is a taxi driver.

Repeated calls and messages to civic chief and the coastal road’s project in-charge went unanswered.

Local corporators and political leaders who visited the site after Paswan’s death, blamed the contractor of the construction site for the incident, alleging that no barricading was done to ensure safety. Local Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde accused the contractor of negligence and said, “Clear instructions on barricading the construction site and proper security was given to them since the locals pass through the site on a daily basis.”

However, Worli Police said that according to their preliminary probe, necessary precautions had been taken by the contractor. “The pit was barricaded and a warning sign was put up,” said Varpe. Locals allege that the barricade and sign were set up after the tragic accident, on Saturday.

The eight-lane coastal road project is expected to link Marine Lines in south Mumbai with suburban Kandivli in the suburbs.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 01:21 IST