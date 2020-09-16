e-paper
13 of 24 Mumbai wards have over 1,000 active Covid-19 cases

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 30,938 active cases

mumbai Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:05 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The current situation is a cause of concern for the civic administration as only two of the 24 wards,the R South ward and the R Central ward (Kandivali West and Borivali West), had recorded over 1,000 active cases just a month ago.
The current situation is a cause of concern for the civic administration as only two of the 24 wards,the R South ward and the R Central ward (Kandivali West and Borivali West), had recorded over 1,000 active cases just a month ago.(Representational Photo/PTI)
         

As Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases increase, 13 of 24 administrative wards in the city have recorded over 1,000 active cases, of which four wards have recorded over 1,500. Nine other wards have recorded over 500 active cases, while the R Central ward of Borivali has recorded over 2,000 active cases.

The current situation is a cause of concern for the civic administration as only two of the 24 wards,the R South ward and the R Central ward (Kandivali West and Borivali West), had recorded over 1,000 active cases just a month ago in the second week of August. The number of active cases is calculated after deducting the number of recovered and dead patients from the number of infected persons.

According to official figures, until Monday, there were 26,710 active cases. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 30,938 active cases.

The worst-affected wards continue to be suburban wards in Borivali, Dahisar, Malad, Andheri, Mulund and Bhandup. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has maintained these wards have a high number of active cases due to their proximity to Mumbai’s satellite cities of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai and Virar, from where a large number of people come to Mumbai every day for work. Many domestic workers and shop owners in these wards also travel from these cities.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the civic public health department said on Sunday, “Two trends we have continued to note are that more cases are coming from high-rises as opposed to slums. And more cases are from the north wards, due to their proximity to Mira Bhayandar, Thane, and the other cities. I visited the north wards on Sunday to take a stock of the situation.”

