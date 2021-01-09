139 flooding-prone spots in south Mumbai identified; BMC looks for solutions

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:27 IST

In the aftermath of heavy waterlogging that Mumbai experienced during the monsoon last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 139 flood-prone spots in south Mumbai.

On August 5, 2020, south Mumbai received more rain than during the July 26, 2005 deluge, with a maximum wind speed of 101kmph making the situation “hurricane-like” and “unprecedented”, according to the BMC. South Mumbai had received highest rainfall recorded in decades, last year. Several areas like Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Nair Hospital, Nagpada, Pedder Road were waterlogged.

The civic body officials said they are currently drawing a plan to avoid the similar waterlogging situation at 139 flooding spots in south Mumbai, keeping in mind the short-and long-term solutions.

A senior BMC official from the stormwater drains department (SWD) said, “By the end of January, we are going to prepare a report on the measures that need to be taken to ensure water release becomes smooth during heavy rainfall, like that of last year.”

The official added, “We cannot completely have a scenario where there is no waterlogging if the city receives 400mm of rainfall in 24 hours like last year. In case of such heavy rainfall, there will be waterlogging at a few spots, but we are working on a plan to ensure the water is released quickly. There is a long-term plan too for that, but with this, we also need a short-term plan ready.”

BMC officials said, they will study whether drainage lines near these 139 spots required to be augmented, whether additional pumps would be required or whether we need to work on the outfalls to the sea. The BMC official said, “Of these 139 spots, we have already carried out necessary drainage works, but it needs to constantly be reviewed at regular intervals to be ready for unprecedented rainfall like last year.”

On Thursday, guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray also reviewed and discussed measures to be undertaken at 386 waterlogging or flooding spots. The BMC has also informed that it has floated 96 tenders in the city for carrying out work on these flooding spots including south Mumbai.

Congress member of Legislative Assembly, Amin Patel from south Mumbai’s Mumbadevi constituency said, “We met BMC officials recently and discussed the repair works at waterlogging spots that need to be undertaken, to ensure water drainage is smooth. Last year, in my constituency we had waterlogging at few areas where no waterlogging was reported in the previous years.”

Local corporator Javed Juneja from the Congress said, “Last year, shops had just reopened after lockdown and there was waterlogging. Citizens in my ward had to face losses. Also, the water did not drain hours after the rain had stopped. We have informed BMC officials that they need to coordinate with the Metro and coastal road authorities to ensure south Mumbai’s drainage remains efficient during heavy rainfall.”