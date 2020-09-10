14 booked for protesting against BMC outside Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:12 IST

Khar police on Wednesday booked 14 persons including 10 women for protesting against BMC’s demolition drive in front of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

On Wednesday, when BMC officials were conducting a demolition drive at Ranaut’s office, 15-20 people gathered and protested against the BMC officials.

According to the police, the protesters were holding placards with messages- #IndiaForKangana #BharatForKangana on it.

An officer from Khar police station said, “We have registered a case against 14 persons under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 143, (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon),145 (Joining or continuing in unlawful assembly), 34 (common intention) and 134 of Maharashtra Police Act.”

“We served the women a notice under section 41 of CrPC and allowed them to go,” said an officer from Khar police station