e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 14 booked for protesting against BMC outside Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

14 booked for protesting against BMC outside Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:12 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Khar police on Wednesday booked 14 persons including 10 women for protesting against BMC’s demolition drive in front of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

On Wednesday, when BMC officials were conducting a demolition drive at Ranaut’s office, 15-20 people gathered and protested against the BMC officials.

According to the police, the protesters were holding placards with messages- #IndiaForKangana #BharatForKangana on it.

An officer from Khar police station said, “We have registered a case against 14 persons under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 143, (unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon),145 (Joining or continuing in unlawful assembly), 34 (common intention) and 134 of Maharashtra Police Act.”

“We served the women a notice under section 41 of CrPC and allowed them to go,” said an officer from Khar police station

top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In