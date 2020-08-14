e-paper
₹140-crore revamp plan on cards for 127-year-old Bellasis road overbridge in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:38 IST
The 127-year-old Bellasis road overbridge (RoB) located between Mumbai Central and Grant Road railway stations will soon undergo reconstruction at a cost of ₹140 crore.

The revamp work of the RoB will be undertaken by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC). The reconstruction is expected to be completed within 1 year and 7 months.

“The new bridge will have a six-lane carriageway instead of the existing three. This will help in ensuring the smooth flow of vehicular movement, as traffic jams on the route will be eliminated. The reconstruction will be completed in a period of 650 days,” said Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, managing director, MRIDC.

The construction of the bridge will be undertaken in two stages. The first stage will involve the fabrication of the steel structure of the bridge, while the second stage will involve construction of solid approaches on both sides of the RoB, along with merging the existing approaches.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 14 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MRIDCL for the revamp and construction of 11 RoBs and one road underbridge (RuB).

Some of the works that will be undertaken include the construction of Tilak Bridge between Dadar and Matunga railway stations and RoBs at Ghatkopar, Byculla, Mahalaxmi, Currey Road and Lower Parel stations.

