Home / Mumbai News / 17-year-old booked for molestation

17-year-old booked for molestation

mumbai Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:06 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old was booked by Bandra police for allegedly molesting his 16-year-old friend. He also recorded a video and circulated among his group of friends through WhatsApp.

According to the police, in March both became friends through social media. The victim in her statement to police officials said, “In the last week of May, he insisted on meeting near KC Marg, Bandra (West), where he touched her inappropriately and recorded a video without her knowledge.”

An officer from Bandra police station said, “She was unaware that her friend had circulated her video on WhatsApp groups. On August 2, one of the victim’s friend received her video on WhatsApp after which he alerted her about the same.”

A complaint was filed on August 3. Police have registered the offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code, and sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and section 66 (D) (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information Technology Act and are investigating the case.

