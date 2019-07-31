18-year-old gets 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:28 IST

An 18-year-old man was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2017.

The accused was found guilty by a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, primarily on the basis of the survivor’s testimony along with the medical evidence.

The survivor claimed that the accused stalked her for several days before he forced her to develop a friendship with him by threatening to kill her family. He later sexually abused her.

According to the girl, the incident took place on November 27, 2017. She said that the accused picked her up from her school on the pretext of taking her to Siddhivinayak temple. He instead took her to a lodge and sexually abused her. The girl also alleged that he took her nude pictures.

The prosecution claimed that the accused showed her nude pictures to his other friends. Soon, the girl’s family also came to know about it. The family then confronted the accused and lodged a complaint with Mahim police on December 2, 2017.

According to the girl, the accused met her in 2017, two weeks prior to the incident and started following her. One day, he gave her his phone number and asked her to call him. The girl said she called him out of curiosity from her mother’s phone number. The victim claimed that the accused threatened her that if she discontinued their conversation, he would kill her family.

