2,520 mangroves to be lost to pipeline

mumbai

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:36 IST

The state’s coastal authority has permitted construction of a 39-km pipeline running across Thane creek from Raigad to Mumbai, which will lead to destruction of 2,520 mangrove trees and diversion of 26-hectare reserved forest area.

The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance was issued during the last meeting of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) while hearing the proposal by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), which plans to build its second largest polypropylene unit (largest being built in Kochi) in India and a petrochemical complex at Rasayani, a town in Raigad district, and intends to supply petroleum products through a pipeline from its Mumbai refinery.

The unit will process 45,000 tonnes per annum polypropylene (PP), a thermoplastic polymer used in large quantities by the plastic processing industry, and will act as a storage and processing unit for PP. The pipeline (mostly underground) will carry propylene from BPCL’s Mumbai refinery, through Mahul and Thane creek, bypassing the Navi Mumbai International Airport area, UIwe River, Kirki River and further along a national highway up to Rayasani.

“Two patches of mangroves (22.267ha) at Mahul and Uran will be disturbed for laying the proposed pipeline and an additional 3.78ha (territorial) reserved forest area based on the environment impact assessment. After detailed discussion and deliberation, MCZMA decided to recommend the proposal to the Union environment ministry subject to compliance of certain conditions,” the minutes of the meeting said. Some of the conditions imposed on BPCL for the project include prior permission from the Bombay high court (based on the September 2018 court’s order freezing mangrove destruction in Maharashtra), a no-objection certificate from the state mangrove cell, forest clearance from the Centre, pipeline to be laid at a depth of 10m to avoid further destruction of mangroves etc.

The details come days after a shocking report by researchers from Climate Central, a science organization based in New Jersey, USA, wherein large parts of Mumbai may be inundated by 2050 with experts highlighting that conservation of mangroves was crucial as they are the first line of defense against sea level rise. “BPCL needs to ensure least damage to mangroves and no effect of the petrochemical products on the mangrove ecosystem,” said Stalin D, member of the HC-appointed mangrove committee.

BPCL said that they chose the best of three alignments for the project, which would lead to minimal environmental damage. “India does not have much of PP production and under the Centre’s Make in India policy; we are coming up with this plan, which will help suffice the requirement for the country,” said a BPCL spokesperson and project authority.

“This is just the first of many approvals for this project. We still need clearance from the Centre, which is the main environment clearance based on compliance of conditions imposed by MCZMA. We will be paying to ensure adequate compensatory afforestation based on directions from the mangrove cell. During our previous projects, we have ensured mangrove trees have regrown at project affected sites, and the same will be ensured in this case.”