2 die of malaria and Covid-19 dual infection: BMC

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:34 IST

The city has started recording a gradual rise in the number of malaria cases with the ongoing monsoon season. For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recorded two deaths where the duo was suffering from a combination of malaria and novel coronavirus infection.

As per data provided by BMC, a total of 592 people in the city have been diagnosed with malaria until August 16. The two deaths have resulted in breaking the city’s decade-long record of zero fatalities due to malaria.

In the first case, a 27-year-old man from G North ward, that covers Dharavi and Dadar, on August 3 within 24 hours of hospitalisation. “The patient had developed a fever and started vomiting from July 30. He was first taken to a local hospital where his condition started deteriorating further. Later, when he was diagnosed with Covid-19, he was admitted to a civic-run hospital but his condition was too severe,” said a health officer from BMC. The patient was an alcoholic, which had further compromised his immunity.

In the second case, a 40-year-old man from M East ward, that covers Govandi, died on August 4. The patient developed fever and cough on July 25 when he was receiving treatment at a hospital in Navi Mumbai. He was shifted to a civic-run hospital in Mumbai on July 29 when his condition worsened. After running a diagnosis, he was found positive for Covid-19 and malaria. His cause of death has been marked as a type-1 respiratory failure with Covid-19 pneumonia with malaria.

Both victims were from wards which were once hot spots for Covid-19 infection. Local activists claim that with all the focus on Covid-19, BMC has failed to pay attention to precautionary measures for monsoon-related ailments.

“Considering these two areas comprise the biggest slums of Mumbai, every year we witness a large number of malaria and dengue cases. But with civic officials busy controlling the spread of Covid-19, they didn’t fog the vulnerable areas. The drains are clogged and overflowing. The lanes haven’t been cleaned, and are filled with mosquito breeding grounds,” said Dr Ansari Sheikh, a general physician and activist from Dharavi.

BMC health officers refuted the allegations. Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC said that every year during monsoon, the city records the highest number of malaria cases in August and September. “Both patients had Covid-19, so we can’t say the cause of death was malaria. However, we have increased our routine surveillance and are spraying insecticides in all wards,” she said. Last year, in August, 824 cases of malaria were reported.

The city has reported a lower number of other monsoon-related ailments this year, till August 16. In the same period, 16 patients have been diagnosed with leptospirosis and five with dengue. No cases of swine flu have been recorded.

BMC has instructed all private practitioners to provide doxycycline to patients with fever, to avoid further complications related to leptospirosis.