Home / Mumbai News / 2 missing after boat with 13 fishermen capsizes near Gorai

2 missing after boat with 13 fishermen capsizes near Gorai

mumbai Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:59 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Eleven of the 13 fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized near Gorai
Eleven of the 13 fishermen were rescued after their boat capsized near Gorai(HT Photo)
         

A fishing boat, Lucky Star, carrying around 13 fishermen, capsized around 10 nautical miles away from the Gorai coast on Tuesday afternoon. While 11 fishermen were rescued by another boat, God King, two people are still missing.

Senior inspector Sanjeev Narkar of Gorai police station said the incident occurred around 2pm. “We have informed to Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Indian Navy to help with the search operations to find the two missing people.”

Following the request, the ICG sent a rescue boat. “We received information about the incident and a rescue boat has been dispatched for the rescue operation,” commandant RK Singh of the coast guard said.

The boat was in the sea since August 1. “It seems like while returning to the shore, the boat capsized around 10 nautical miles away from the coast. The reason behind the incident is not clear. It could be because of the rough sea and high tide or due to a technical problem with the boat. It will be clear once we record the statements of the rescued fishermen,” said Narkar.

The rescued fishermen will undergo a medical check-up. “A team has been informed to wait at Gorai coast to provide medical help to the two missing people after they are found. The rescued fishermen will be taken to a local hospital for a medical check-up,” said Narkar.

