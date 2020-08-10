e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 2 missing Gorai fishermen’s bodies wash up at Dahanu

2 missing Gorai fishermen’s bodies wash up at Dahanu

mumbai Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:57 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Five days after a fishing vessel from Gorai capsized, the partially decomposed bodies of two its fishermen were found off the Dahanu coast on Sunday morning. The fishermen allegedly drowned after their boat ‘Lucky Star’ carrying 13 people, capsized around 10 nautical miles off the Gorai coast on August 4.

Another fishing boat ‘God King’ had rushed to their help and was able to rescue 11 fishermen. The two others were missing, said senior inspector Sanjeev Narkar of Gorai police station.

The deceased have been identified as Mangesh Kadam, 24, and Satish Jagtap, 25, both residents of Gorai.

Soon after the incident, the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy were informed, and a search and rescue operation was launched for two days. However, due to rough weather and strong winds, the missing fishermen were not found.

On Sunday morning, a Dahanu resident spotted a body lying on the shore. He informed another resident Manoj Raut and the police. Another body was spotted on the seashore in Gholvad, said Narkar.

Local police alerted Gorai police station, suspecting that the bodies were of the two missing fishermen. The missing fishermen’s families were informed and they identified the fishermen based on their clothes as the bodies were partially discomposed, said Josef Kolaso, vice-chairman of Gorai Society.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In