2 months on, BMC yet to start screening patients via 10 new X-ray vans

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:46 IST

Almost two months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) procured 10 vans and X-ray machines to screen individuals for Covid-19, the mobile facility has not started functioning as the x-ray machines do not fit in the vehicles. Five of the machines have been installed in Covid jumbo centres while the remaining five are lying at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital.

With residential complexes reporting a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the civic body, in a bid to diagnose more patients from housing societies, decided to use X-ray vans to screen people across various localities, to detect abnormalities in the chest owing to the presence of Sars-Cov-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19. For this purpose, in July BMC procured 10 X-ray machines and vans.

The X-ray machines were to be fitted in the vans and synced for analysis with the radiology department of KEM Hospital. However, the hospital was unable to fit the machines into the vehicles. “Even though the machines are portable, they are still too bulky to be fit into a van. The civic body should have used one as a pilot project before procuring all 10 X-ray machines,” said an officer from BMC.

“These machines are worth lakhs. Before making such random decisions, the civic body needs to be more careful,” said the officer. However, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, has claimed that the radiology department has been able to fix one machine in a van, and soon, screenings will begin.

“With some alterations, we have been able to fit one machine into a van. We will fix the other machines soon and start screening people through chest X-rays,” he said.

These X-ray machines, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), will scan the images of people and provide the report within minutes. If an X-ray report raises suspicion among doctors, the resident will be tested either through rapid antigen test or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

According to doctors, Sars-Cov-2 affects the lungs of patients, and X-ray scans may help in identifying the virus earlier. The radiological screening of lungs helps in distinguishing Sars-Cov-2 from other respiratory infections.

“These scans help in identifying small patchy, translucent white areas in the lungs that we call ‘ground-glass opacities’ or GGOs. It forms cotton-like white spots in lungs,” said Dr Natasha Nanda, a radiologist from Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital.

China, where the virus first broke out and spread to the rest of the world, first started using X-ray screenings to identify suspected individuals and installed the machines at all fever clinics in the country.