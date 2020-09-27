e-paper
2 Navi Mumbai hospitals fined for treating Covid patients without permission

mumbai Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:54 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on two more private hospitals for flouting the ICMR guidelines and treating Covid-19 patients without authorisation.

On September 23, the civic body issued an order of suspension of license to a hospital at Sector 28 in Vashi for treating Covid patients without authorisation.

Sanjay Kakade, assistant municipal commissioner of NMMC, said, “In case of the Vashi Hospital, it was a second complaint and hence we suspended the licence. Meanwhile, in the case of the other two hospitals, it was the first complaint and hence we have penalised them and not suspended the licence.”

The two hospitals penalised are from Sector 9 in Vashi and Sector 16 in Airoli. “Complaints against a total of four private hospitals were made to us. Of the four, only three were found to be having no authority to treat Covid-19 patients. The fourth one had permission from us to treat Covid patients. We are now verifying the bills issued by the fourth hospital if they were as per the guidelines,” Kakade said.

NMMC had issued a show-cause notice to the three hospitals on September 19. Failing to provide timely response to the civic body, NMMC issued orders to the hospitals. The civic body has appealed to the public to approach them in case any hospital was found flouting any guidelines.

