2 students arrested in cheating cases from Mumbai’s Andheri area test positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:13 IST

Two of the five students, who were arrested by Oshiwara police in cheating cases last month, were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

“The students are undergoing treatment at GT Hospital. Five police personnel who were a part of the investigations were also tested and their reports came negative,” said senior inspector Dayanand Bangar from Oshiwara police station.

According to the police, on August 26, a paan stall owner from Lokhandwala Market approached them and filed a complaint against an unknown person.

He said on July 10 and 11, a student purchased cigarettes worth ₹77,800, for which he made the payment online.

The complainant said after the payment was made, he received a message stating that the amount was credited to his account. However, on visiting his bank in August, he discovered that the transaction never happened.

He then approached the police, and based on his complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On probing, the police discovered that the accused allegedly used a messaging platform to send a fake bank message to the paan stall owner, which stated that the money was credited. Further inquiry revealed that four more students were involved in the case and through two messaging platforms they had cheated several shop owners.

The police wrote to the messaging platforms to ascertain how many total messages have the accused sent.