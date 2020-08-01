20% water cut across Mumbai from August 5, says civic body

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:36 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement issued on Friday, announced a 20% cut in the city from August 5 until further notice, owing to low rainfall in catchment areas. The civic body the step is taken to ensure that there is enough water supply until July 31, 2021.

“We decided to impose 20% water cut as a precaution. There are predictions of good rainfall in catchment areas from next week and we can always roll back the cut if there is enough water. Citizens should utilise water wisely but also ensure to use sufficient water for personal hygiene as we are amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” a BMC official said.

Civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also plans to bring water to Mumbai from Bhandardara dam in Ahmednagar, if required.

The water level in the seven water-supplying lakes – Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna – was 34%, as on Friday against the 85% level in 2019 and 83% in 2018. Although the 34% of water level is sufficient for supply for the next 100 days, the BMC imposed the water cuts as a precautionary step.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 4.99 lakh million litres of water against their full capacity of around 14.47 lakh million litres. The Bhatsa dam, which caters to 55% of the city’s total water requirement, has 38.68% water. It had 84.93% water during the same time in 2019.

The BMC earlier decided to impose water cuts from August 1, but later decided to postpone the decision in the wake of the festivals on the first three days of the month. The civic body appealed to citizens to use water wisely, and to avoid any wastage.

In 2014, the BMC imposed a 25% water cut, followed by 20% cut in 2015 and 2016. In 2018, the BMC imposed 10% water cut. In 2017 and 2019, owing to enough water in catchment areas, the civic body did not declare any cut.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems: the Vaitarna system which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system which supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.