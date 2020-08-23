20-year-old arrested for raping minor

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:27 IST

Deonar police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly raping a 13-year-old under pretext of marrying her. A case was registered on August 20 after the survivor’s mother filed a complaint against the accused.

The incident came in light after the survivor complained of stomach ache. The Rajawadi Hospital doctor later confirmed that she was pregnant.

The survivor’s mother in her statement, told the police that her daughter was seven months pregnant and since December 2019 to till August, the accused sexually assaulted her on the false promise of marry her.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections 376, 376 (2) (H) (commits rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant), 376 (2) (N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 376 (2) (i) (commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent) and 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012.