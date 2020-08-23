e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 20-year-old arrested for raping minor

20-year-old arrested for raping minor

mumbai Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:27 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Deonar police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly raping a 13-year-old under pretext of marrying her. A case was registered on August 20 after the survivor’s mother filed a complaint against the accused.

The incident came in light after the survivor complained of stomach ache. The Rajawadi Hospital doctor later confirmed that she was pregnant.

The survivor’s mother in her statement, told the police that her daughter was seven months pregnant and since December 2019 to till August, the accused sexually assaulted her on the false promise of marry her.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under sections 376, 376 (2) (H) (commits rape on a woman knowing her to be pregnant), 376 (2) (N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 376 (2) (i) (commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent) and 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012.

top news
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Wrong to question Sonia Gandhi’s unifying leadership’: Ashwani Kumar
‘Wrong to question Sonia Gandhi’s unifying leadership’: Ashwani Kumar
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only’: Assam Congress leader
‘Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only’: Assam Congress leader
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
In real contempt of the Constitution, writes Kapil Sibal
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In