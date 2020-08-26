e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 20-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor

20-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting minor

mumbai Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:02 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The Tardeo police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl at Mumbai Central bridge. The minor has been admitted to Sir JJ Hospital.

According to police, the accused Kuldeep Gautam, a resident of Mumbai Central, kidnapped the minor on the night of August 24 while she was asleep, with her family. The accused then assaulted her, said Tardeo police officers.

The minor’s mother in her complaint told police that in the morning when she did not find her child, she went searching for her, and found her in the same area. Her daughter was crying because of the injuries.

“The minor is undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital. Following the mother’s complaint, we registered an offence.”

“We scanned the CCTV camera footage of that area, and found the entire incident captured in it. We have identified the accused and arrested him,” said the officer.

The accuses is booked under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code and sections 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

