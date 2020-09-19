20-year-old from Mathura booked for raping minor

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:44 IST

Juhu police booked a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The father, who runs a snack shop at Vile Parle, said the incident took place at their hometown in Mathura where they were living during lockdown.

In his statement, he said that the incident came to light after they returned to Mumbai and his daughter started feeling uneasy. The minor was taken to a hospital where doctors informed them that the minor was three months’ pregnant.

“The girl then told her father that this man from their neighbourhood in Mathura had promised to marry her, called her to his residence and raped her,” said a police officer.

“We registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused and have transferred the case to Mathura police for further investigation,” an officer said.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.