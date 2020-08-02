e-paper
20-year-old man in Mumbai kills colleague after fight, arrested

A 20-year-old man was held for allegedly stabbing to his colleague after a petty fight, police said on Sunday.

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Shivrama Devendra stabbed Ganesh Devendra (24) late Saturday night in Juhu’s Nehru Nagar locality, said an official.
Shivrama Devendra stabbed Ganesh Devendra (24) late Saturday night in Juhu's Nehru Nagar locality, said an official.
         

A 20-year-old man was held for allegedly stabbing to his colleague after a petty fight, police said on Sunday.

Shivrama Devendra stabbed Ganesh Devendra (24) late Saturday night in Juhu’s Nehru Nagar locality, said an official.

“He was held from Santacruz area and has been charged with murder,” the Juhu police station official said.

