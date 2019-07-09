2008 Malegaon blast case: Court examines bike used to plant explosives

Over 11 years after the 2008 Malegaon blast, the motorcycle which was allegedly used to plant the explosives, was examined by the special court in Mumbai on Monday. The bike is allegedly owned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who is an accused in the case.

According to the prosecution case, the bomb, allegedly placed in the motorcycle went off at Malegaon on September 29, 2008, killing six people and injuring 101.

Police had seized the motorcycle and other vehicles damaged in the blast for further investigation.

On Monday, the prosecution examined a panch witness who was present when the police seized these vehicles, including the bike and a bicycle.

The vehicles, which were kept at the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) police station, were brought to court in a tempo. The judge, the panch witness, special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal and defence lawyers examined the vehicles in the court premises.

The panch witness identified the bike and said it was the same vehicle seized from the spot of the blast. The back portion of the bike was damaged while the front part was somewhat intact. The brand name had also not been completely erased. The witness said the bike was present at the spot of the blast and was in the damaged condition. The vehicles were later sent for forensic examination.

The panch will now be cross-examined by the lawyers of all the accused, including Thakur. Thakur’s lawyers are disputing the fact that the blast took place and have questioned the prosecution case. Her lawyers claim that people died in police firing and not in the blast.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 14:14 IST