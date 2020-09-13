2020 monsoon is Mumbai’s second wettest in 10 years

mumbai

This year’s monsoon is already the city’s second wettest over 10 years (2011-2020), according to weather bureau data, and there is still around a month left for the season to end.

Mumbai recorded 3,219mm rain between June and September 13 this year, crossing the 3,154.8mm of 2011 (and close to 2010’s 3,327.9mm). Last year, the four monsoon months recorded 3,670.4mm, the second highest all-time seasonal rainfall.

The all-time seasonal rain was recorded in 1958 at 3,759.7mm, according to rain data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) collated from the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of Mumbai and the suburbs.

Monsoon spans from June to September, but withdrawal from the city has been extending to the second week of October over the past five years.

This year, monsoon onset was declared on June 14, followed by deficient rain of 395mm, making it the lowest June rain in five years. However, over the next two months Mumbai witnessed above average rain with 1,502.7mm rain in July, the highest since records began being collated by the weather bureau (1944), followed by highest August rainfall since 1959 at 1,247.6mm.

The IMD said several local weather systems ensured active monsoon conditions during July, while the formation of five low pressure weather systems in the Bay of Bengal led to extremely heavy rainfall during the first week of August, followed by moderate to heavy spells through the month.

“The formation of another low pressure weather system is expected over Bay of Bengal in this coming week, which may further increase rain activity over the west coast, including Mumbai, between September 16-20,” said IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The first 11 days of September saw only light showers. However, the city and suburbs recorded moderate rain with a few intense spells between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Overnight showers made it the strongest rain spell so far in September.

So far, Mumbai has recorded 81.8mm rain from September 1-13 (5.30pm), against the monthly mean 341.4 mm.

IMD had predicted a revival of active monsoon conditions over Mumbai over the weekend. Between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday, the suburbs recorded 25.7 mm rain and 16.4 mm was recorded at south Mumbai. Of this, the majority of rainfall was recorded between 12.30am and 5.30 am Sunday. Thane recorded 22.8mm rain. Many areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 20- 40mm. The area around the international airport recorded 55mm, while Chembur recorded 47.2mm and Navi Mumbai 41.2mm.

However, no rain was recorded on Sunday with sunny weather between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The weather bureau said light to moderate rain with the possibility of occasional intense spells was likely between Sunday night and Monday morning, but only light to moderate rain has been predicted from Monday to Thursday for Mumbai.

“Factors such as the formation of a low-pressure weather system of west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Maharashtra coast and associated systems such as an offshore trough from north Maharashtra to Kerala have allowed revival of active monsoon conditions for Konkan and interior Maharashtra,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Overall, Maharashtra has recorded 13% excess rain from June 1 to September 13, with 59% excess rain for south Mumbai and 57% excess rain for the suburbs, highest for any district along the Konkan coast.