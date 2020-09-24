2020 monsoon is Mumbai’s third wettest

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:13 IST

Torrential downpour between Tuesday and Wednesday not only was the heaviest rain spell this season for Mumbai’s suburbs, which left many parts in waist-deep water and disrupted rail and road traffic, but it also made this year’s monsoon the third-wettest (as of 8.30pm on Wednesday) since readings began being collated in 1944.

Amid the record spell, two people died in a freak incident after they got stuck in a elevator in the basement of a residential building, owing to waterlogging, in Agripada, officials said.

From June 1 to September 23 8.30pm, the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 3,666mm rain, 4.4mm short of last year’s seasonal rain tally of 3,670.4 mm.

The highest all-time seasonal rainfall was recorded in 1958 at 3,759.7mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mumbai also received its second-highest 24-hour September rain in 26 years (1994-2020) between Tuesday and Wednesday, categorised as extremely heavy rain.

This is also the fourth highest 24-hour September rain recorded during the period 1974-2020. On September 20, 2017, Mumbai had recorded 303.7 mm rain. The all-time highest 24-hour rain was on September 23, 1981 (318.2 mm).

Extremely heavy rain over 24 hours (between Tuesday and Wednesday) accounted for 91% of the monthly average rainfall for September, which Mumbai crossed on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 528.3mm rain against the mean rainfall of 341.4 mm, 55% excess of the monthly mean.

South Mumbai also set a rain record in 2020 with the highest seasonal rainfall in 10 years (2011-2020) at 3,165.5mm, which is only the fifth time in 119 years that over 3,000mm rain was recorded by the Colaba weather observatory. Continuous intense downpour on Tuesday night led to waterlogging in several areas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). After rain intensity reduced marginally around midnight, thundershowers were witnessed from around 3.30am onwards, followed by intense downpour till 5.30am. Thereafter, light to moderate continued through the day with heavy rain spells across some areas on Wednesday.

“Most of MMR, especially the entire western side of Mumbai from Colaba to Bhayandar, was under a thick cloud cover (maximum height 7-8 km) causing very heavy rain spells since Tuesday evening. Short bursts of intense rain recorded across isolated areas and the trend continued throughout the night with thundershowers followed by intense cloud cover and light to moderate rain on Wednesday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Between 8.30 am Tuesday and 8.30 am Wednesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs recorded 286.4 mm (extremely heavy) rain while Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 147.8 mm (very heavy) rain.

Prior to 24-hour rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, the heaviest rain spell this season for Mumbai suburbs was between August 3 and 4 at 268.6 mm. The highest for south Mumbai, however, was August 5 and 6 at 331.2 mm. On Wednesday, between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, the suburbs recorded 94.9mm (heavy) rain while 18.2mm (moderate) rain was recorded at south Mumbai.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, maximum rain was recorded towards south-central Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex at 366.4 mm and Dharavi 360 mm followed by the western suburbs Ram Mandir (including areas of Goregaon) 298.5 mm, Malad 257.2 mm, Borivli 204.4 mm, Dahisar 191 mm, and in the eastern suburbs Chembur recorded 209.8 mm and Bhandup 185 mm. Across MMR, Panvel received 250 mm rain, Navi Mumbai 183.7 mm, Bhayander 101 mm, and Thane 119.8 mm. “Such intense spells can cause localised flooding especially for low-lying areas, which caused severe discomfort for commuters on Wednesday morning. The impact of extremely heavy rain was maximum on road and rail transport,” said Hosalikar.

Meanwhile, meteorologists said rain intensity was likely to reduce through the rest of the week.