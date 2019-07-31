21-year-old drowns in Palghar on birthday

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:41 IST

A 21-year-old woman drowned in a lake overlooking Kohoj Fort at Vaghote village in Palghar district on Monday evening.

The victim, Pinkal Rupen Shah, had visited the 800-year-old fort with five other trekkers from Mumbai, as part of her birthday celebrations.

Shah, a resident of Borivli and a final-year college student, was crossing Shelte lake with a group of friends when they were swept away with the current.

“The group was crossing Shelte lake which was overflowing due to the heavy rains. The six of them were holding hands for support as they crossed the lake when one of the members slipped and the entire group was swept away by the strong current,” said Hemant Dhangar, sub-inspector of Wada police station.

“Shah was swept away, while the rest of the group grabbed a tree branch and made it to safety,” Dhangar added.

Shah’s body was found on Monday evening and was claimed by her relatives on Tuesday.

“We are still awaiting the post mortem report,” said a police officer.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 05:41 IST