21-year-old pharmacy student rescues rare seabird

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:15 IST

A rare sea bird called brown booby, which is originally found in Australia and the United States, was rescued at Virar on Sunday afternoon. Suraj Pandey, a 21-year-old pharmacy student, spotted the dehydrated and tired bird which was being attacked by crows, and rescued it.

Pandey informed forest department officials who took custody of the bird. The brown booby is now being treated at Transit Wildlife Rescue Centre,Shilphata in Kalyan which is run by the forest department, and will be released in the Arabian Sea when the bird is in a better shape to fly, said Namrata Pawar, range forest officer, Virar.

Brown booby or Sula leucogaster (scientific name) is a large seabird of the booby family, Sulidae, and is found on the islands and coasts of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in Australia and the United States, said Pandey who also rescues snakes.

Brown booby birds frequent breeding grounds of the islands in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, and nest in large colonies, said Bhushan Bhoir, zoology professor at Sonopant Dandekar Shikshan Mandali, popularly known as SDSM College, Palghar.

Bhoir added that the bird, which eats only small fish or squid, may have flown from Australia to Kerala or Karnataka in search of food and ended up in Palghar. He also added that there’s a chance that the bird might have lost direction.

“The bird could have been tired from flying as it can fly only when there is high wind speed due to its aerodynamic wings,” said Bhoir adding that the bird floats on the water when it gets tired.