22-year-old jumps into sea to save youth in Mumbai, drowns

In three separate incidents in the city, two drowned, one has been declared missing and one was rescued on Saturday. Mumbai Police said Javed Khan, 22, drowned near Marine Drive while trying to save an unidentified youth who was swept away during high tide. In Navy Nagar, Sahil Shaikh, 14, was pulled to safety after he fell into the sea.

Khan and the unidentified boy were among the crowds that had gathered at Marine Drive on Saturday afternoon during high tide. Around 2pm, the boy fell into the water and Khan jumped in, hoping to rescue him.

“Khan had come with few of his friends to enjoy the rains when he drowned. Eye-witnesses told us that Khan had jumped in to save another drowning boy. However, no family member or friend has approached us related to the missing boy,” said Rajesh Shinde, senior police inspector, Marine Drive police station.

He said Mumbai Police personnel had tried unsuccessfully to rescue Khan. “Khan was being pulled by strong currents. Mumbai Police personnel threw a rope at him. He attempted to catch it twice, but failed. He was later swept away.”

Fire brigade personnel and Mumbai Police launched a search operation but the two were missing till Saturday evening. Two coast guard helicopters were also pressed into service for the rescue. Khan’s body was recovered at around 8.40pm and sent to a nearby civic hospital, where he was declared dead. At the time of going to press, the search was on for the unidentified boy.

In another incident, 14-year-old Sahil Shaikh was rescued at Navy Nagar, in Colaba, after he fell into the sea. The incident occurred at around 3.40pm. He was pulled to safety by fire brigade officials.

The police said that many perch themselves on tetra pods on Marine Drive, which is dangerous when the waves are high. “We have been making constant announcements on speakers, but weekend revellers do not pay heed,” said Shinde.

19-YEAR-OLD DROWNS IN BHIWANDI TANK

A 19-year-old youth drowned in a tank in a construction site on Friday evening in Bhiwandi. Mohammed Asif Jainuddin Siddiqui had gone to swim in the tank with a group of friends.

The incident occurred 7pm on Friday, when the work at the site was not underway. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Siddiqui, a resident of Auchit Pada in Bhiwandi, worked in a power loom. Friday was his day off. “He went to the tank to swim along with his five or six friends,” said an officer from Shanti Nagar police station. The police believe he drowned because he was not a good swimmer and had ventured into the deeper section of the tank.

“There was a barricade and a notice board to prevent people from venturing there,” said the police officer.

Deepak Kurlekar, deputy municipal commissioner, Bhiwandi and Nizampur Municipal Corporation, said the civic administration had already put up warning boards in three languages – Hindi, Marathi and English.

“In the past, some miscreants had assaulted the security guard and gone inside the construction site. The company carrying out the work had given a letter to Shanti Nagar police station regarding this,” said Kurlekar.

He added that the civic body will ask the police to take action against such miscreants.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 23:33 IST