23 residents of Mankhurd children’s home test positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:43 IST

Around 23 specially-abled residents of the Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home (MDCH) and three staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

In July and August, 43 residents and staff members tested positive, were treated at Covid hospitals and discharged. However, according to MDCH officials, of the 43, 13 tested positive again on Monday.

Recovered Covid patients can often test positive again due to harmless ‘residual virus’ which remains in the body for a few weeks. Alternatively, the result could be a false positive.

An official at MDCH told Hindustan Times that on Saturday, 35 residents and three staff members at the children’s home underwent testing as part of a regular drive.

“On Monday, the test results revealed that 23 residents and three staff members, including the only doctor at the facility, Dr Jayesh Vasule, were Covid-positive. They have been shifted to the Covid care centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for treatment. Thirteen of these 23 residents and the doctor had tested positive earlier and had received treatment for the Covid infection,” said the official.

Among the infected, 10 specially-abled residents and two staffers tested positive for the first time. One new patient also has tuberculosis and has been admitted at Sion hospital for treatment.

“We are not sure if it is just an error of the testing method, as none of the ‘repeat’ Covid patients has any symptoms. All of them are asymptomatic and otherwise completely fine. Doctors and experts would now look into the matter,” said Vijay Kshirsagar, chief officer of Children’s Aid Society that runs the MDCH.

All the residents at the children’s home have undergone Covid testing at least twice in two separate phases since July. The institute run by the Children Aid Society and funded by the state, houses 268 specially-abled individuals, ranging from minors to 70-year-olds.

HT had first reported the spread of the infection among the MDCH residents in its July 26 edition. It is suspected that the disease spread at the children’s home from one of the staff members who resides at the staff quarters located on-site.