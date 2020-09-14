e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 23 residents of Mankhurd children’s home test positive for Covid-19

23 residents of Mankhurd children’s home test positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:43 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

Around 23 specially-abled residents of the Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home (MDCH) and three staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

In July and August, 43 residents and staff members tested positive, were treated at Covid hospitals and discharged. However, according to MDCH officials, of the 43, 13 tested positive again on Monday.

Recovered Covid patients can often test positive again due to harmless ‘residual virus’ which remains in the body for a few weeks. Alternatively, the result could be a false positive.

An official at MDCH told Hindustan Times that on Saturday, 35 residents and three staff members at the children’s home underwent testing as part of a regular drive.

“On Monday, the test results revealed that 23 residents and three staff members, including the only doctor at the facility, Dr Jayesh Vasule, were Covid-positive. They have been shifted to the Covid care centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for treatment. Thirteen of these 23 residents and the doctor had tested positive earlier and had received treatment for the Covid infection,” said the official.

Among the infected, 10 specially-abled residents and two staffers tested positive for the first time. One new patient also has tuberculosis and has been admitted at Sion hospital for treatment.

“We are not sure if it is just an error of the testing method, as none of the ‘repeat’ Covid patients has any symptoms. All of them are asymptomatic and otherwise completely fine. Doctors and experts would now look into the matter,” said Vijay Kshirsagar, chief officer of Children’s Aid Society that runs the MDCH.

All the residents at the children’s home have undergone Covid testing at least twice in two separate phases since July. The institute run by the Children Aid Society and funded by the state, houses 268 specially-abled individuals, ranging from minors to 70-year-olds.

HT had first reported the spread of the infection among the MDCH residents in its July 26 edition. It is suspected that the disease spread at the children’s home from one of the staff members who resides at the staff quarters located on-site.

top news
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In