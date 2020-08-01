e-paper
232 Maharashtra cops test positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
In the past 24 hours, 232 personnel from the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total count in the state force to 9,449. So far, 103 policemen have succumbed to the infection. This includes 55 victims from the Mumbai Police.

According to the Maharashtra Police, while over 100 new cases are being reported daily, the number of cops discharged daily is higher. In the past 24-hours, 238 infected policemen were discharged. Overall 7,414 cops have recovered so far.

“Infected policemen are recovering fast and also resuming duty as they are no longer scared of the disease. Initially, policemen were fearful, but as awareness about the disease spread and subsequent precautionary measures were taken, they started carrying out their duties fearlessly while following all safety precautions,” said Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order).

In Mumbai, around 3,800 policemen have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

To protect police personnel and boost early detection, the top brass of the Mumbai Police organised mass rapid antigen testing for its personnel.

In the first phase of testing, only those policemen in the 44-55 age group who worked in infection-prone areas were tested. In the next phase, younger policemen will undergo testing.

So far, 77 personnel from Mumbai Police have tested positive after 3,446 policemen underwent rapid antigen testing in South, East, Central, and West regions.

Only north region police station staff and side-branch personnel are left to be tested.

