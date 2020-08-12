25% students of civic-run schools unable to access online learning: BMC

mumbai

Around 25% students enrolled in schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have not been able to join online learning in the current academic year, data obtained by the civic body’s education department has revealed.

Some of the key reasons behind a large number of students not being able to take part in online learning are migration of parents due to loss of livelihood, unavailability of android phones, not being able to afford internet connection and schools not having updated contact details of parents.

In a circular released on Tuesday, the education department has asked schools and teachers to take measures to ensure that 100% students are able to access online learning. To begin with, schools have to compile data for each student which has to be sent to the civic body. Every school also has to form a committee, consisting parents, school principal, representatives of NGOs etc, which has to meet online at least once every 15 days to take a stock of the situation and ensure that all students are accessing online education.

For students who are ‘out of school’ due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, schools have been asked to identify palak mitra (friends among parents) who will help other parents with online learning, sharing of resources etc. Similarly, principals have been asked to ensure that they take up learning activities in communities keeping in mind social distancing norms.

“It is worrying to see that some students are not able to join online learning due to several challenges. While the situation is unprecedented, it is also important for us to ensure that not a single child is left out. If that happens, chances are that students might drop out. Schools should take up the necessary actions to ensure that this doesn’t happen,” said Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer.

As per the data obtained by BMC in June, the migrant exodus displaced nearly 1.15 lakh or 21% of the total students enrolled in civic and private primary schools in Mumbai. “While some families have come back home, several others still remain in their hometowns waiting to find work to be able to return. There is poor connectivity in rural areas, so we try to call them whenever we can to give them guidance about how to study,” said a teacher who works at a BMC school in the suburbs.